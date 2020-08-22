Jimmy White beats old rival Stephen Hendry to reach World Seniors final

Jimmy White beat his Crucible nemesis Stephen Hendry 4-2 to reach the final of the World Seniors Championship in Sheffield.

White started superbly, including a 130 break in the fourth frame to take a 3-1 lead, and looked ready to reach the final when set at the table in the next one, but a miss-hit swerve allowed Hendry to clear up to reduce the arrears to one.

Snooker Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White set for World Seniors snooker showdown 7 HOURS AGO

The Whirlwind showed no nerves in the sixth frame though and takes his place in the final.

Hendry won five world championship finals against White at this venue, including four straight from 1992 to 1995.

White will play the winner of the second semi-final between Ken Doherty and Michael Judge at 7pm.

Play Icon WATCH 'That was Ronnie O'Sullivan at his absolute best' - Jimmy White analysis of Rocket's amazing display 00:02:49

Snooker Stephen Hendry edges Nigel Bond at World Seniors Championship YESTERDAY AT 21:22