Jimmy White successfully defended his World Seniors Snooker Championship title with a 5-4 win over Ken Doherty having trailing 4-0 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Six-times World Championship finalist White looked down and out trailing 4-0 to the 1997 world champion living up to his 'Crafty Ken' moniker, but produced some magical matchplay snooker to secure a victory at a venue that has haunted him.

Snooker Jimmy White dumps Stephen Hendry to set up World Seniors Championship final with Ken Doherty 6 HOURS AGO

At the age of 58, White remains a special talent and was a fully deserving winner of the event having compiled 130 earlier in the day in a 4-2 win over his Crucible nemesis Stephen Hendry in the last four.

"Because I'm playing well, I knew if I find a bit of form and score, I've got a chance," said White.

"Ken let me off a couple of time. He should have won the fifth frame as well to win win 5-0, but once I got that frame, I settled a bit.

"Towards the end, I felt really good because I'm playing well in practice. I know my form is there. I just knew that he had won four frames, and I could have won a couple of them.

"It is a bit like football, a game of two halves sometimes."

'The Whirlwind' pieced together only 31 in the first four frames as Doherty rattled home breaks of 93 and 56 in winning the first four frames, but the mid-session interval produced a dramatic transformation of the narrative.

With Doherty visibly getting tighter, former UK and Masters holder White raised his game several levels finishing matters in style against the faltering Dubliner with runs of 79 and 85 enabling him to defend the title he won last year with a 5-3 victory over Darren Morgan.

White collects a cheque for £25,000 and a place in the Champion of Champions event later in the year.

First round results

Ken Doherty (Ire) 4-3 Rodney Goggins (Ire)

Patrick Wallace (NI) 2-4 Darren Morgan (Wal)

Jimmy White (Eng) 4-1 Joe Johnson (Eng)

Aaron Canavan (Jer) 4-3 Leo Fernandez (Ire)

Stephen Hendry (Sco) 4-3 Nigel Bond (Eng)

Wayne Cooper (Eng) 4-2 Gary Filtness (Eng)

Michael Judge (Ire) 4-1 Dennis Taylor (NI)

Tony Knowles (Eng) 0-4 Peter Lines (Eng)

Quarter-finals

Stephen Hendry (Sco) 4-1 Aaron Canavan (Jer)

Jimmy White (Eng) 4-1 Peter Lines (Eng)

Wayne Cooper (Eng) 1-4 Michael Judge (Ire)

Ken Doherty (Ire) 4-2 Darren Morgan (Wal)

Semi-finals

Stephen Hendry (Sco) 2-4 Jimmy White (Eng)

Ken Doherty (Ire) 4-1 Michael Judge (Ire)

Final

Jimmy White (Eng) 5-4 Ken Doherty (Ire)

Snooker Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White set for World Seniors snooker showdown 14 HOURS AGO