Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White hit a sparkling break of 132 on his way to a 4-0 whitewash of Peter Lines in the World Seniors Championship semi-finals in Sheffield.

The six-time Crucible finalist will face Lee Walker in Sunday evening's best-of-nine frame final (7pm BST) after the Welshman enjoyed a 4-3 win over defending champion David Lilley from 3-0 behind.

"I'm delighted with that," said Eurosport analyst White, who is chasing a record fourth victory at the event.

"It is a big event for me. If I win it, it leads to other things. I get in the Champion of Champions so it would be great to win this World Championship tonight.

"This is a great place when you are playing well. There is nothing like it, but when you are struggling it is a long walk to the table.

"I'm hitting the ball good. I've been practising really hard and it is starting to pay off."

White has won the event in 2010, 2019 and 2020, but lost last year's final 5-3 to Lilley.

Lilley looked on course for a repeat clash against White after breaks of 58, 57 and 50 saw him move 3-0 clear, but former Gibraltar Open semi-finalist Walker reeled off the next four frames including a closing knock of 73 to complete the victory.

