Jimmy White opened with a classy 93 break against India's Himanshu Jain in his Scottish Open qualifier in Cannock but the six-time world finalist suffered a 4-3 defeat after leading 3-2.
Tour rookie Jain completed his first victory on the main circuit boosted by a 66 in the third frame to seal his place in the last 64 at Edinburgh's Meadowbank Sports Centre (28 November-4 December) live on Eurosport.
2006 world champion Graeme Dott contributed knocks of 65, 57 and 56 in a 4-0 whitewash of Muhammad Asif.
World no. 17 Ricky Walden also progressed on Sunday, enjoying breaks of 59, 69 and 61 in a 4-2 win over Peng Yisong to reach the last 64.
Welsh rookie Dylan Emery ran in a terrific 113 as he recovered from 3-1 behind to complete a 4-3 victory over world no. 32 Tom Ford.
The top 16 in the world and tournament wild cards will play their opening matches at the venue.
Scottish Open qualifiers
- Zhang Anda 4-2 Duane Jones
- Ricky Walden 4-2 Peng Yisong
- Muhammad Asif 0-4 Graeme Dott
- Himanshu Dinesh Jain 4-3 Jimmy White
- Sam Craigie 4-3 Dean Young
- Tom Ford 3-4 Dylan Emery
- Robert Milkins 4-3 Barry Pinches
- Stuart Carrington 4-0 Asjad Iqbal
