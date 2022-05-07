Jimmy White rolled back the years at his beloved Crucible Theatre to advance to the semi-finals of the World Seniors Championship.

White has repeatedly spoken of his love for the Crucible, despite suffering the heartbreak of six World Championship final defeats.

The World Seniors Championship has been kinder to White, who has won it on two previous occasions.

He will have high hopes of making it three titles following an impressive win over Rory McLeod.

McLeod is still operating to a decent standard on the main tour, but had no answer to an ebullient White.

In the week he celebrated his 60th birthday, White raised the roof in Sheffield with a total clearance of 138.

He never let up, showing some exquisite play with the rest in the fourth frame along with some exhibition pots as runs of 53, 71 and 74 secured a 4-1 win.

Taking to Twitter, White said: “Felt good out there tonight! Thanks to everyone for the support! Appreciate it!”

White will face the winner of the clash between Peter Lines and Nigel Bond.

David Lilley is the defending champion and he booked his place in the last four with victory over Michael Holt.

Lilley will face Lee Walker, who edged out Ken Doherty 4-2.

