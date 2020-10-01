Four-times world champion Higgins hit 71, 90 and 107 as he defeated French amateur Brian Ochoiski 3-1 and Amine Amiri 3-0 with knocks of 126, 60 and 61 before a 2-2 draw with Joe O'Connor that included breaks of 56 and 89 saw him top Group 25 on seven points.

“I was happy to get a couple of wins because confidence is quite low just now,” said Higgins.

“Ochoiski played the wrong red when he was looking really good, and he’d have probably gone on to win the frame. I was thinking at 2-0 down you’re basically out of the tournament because you’d be doing well to come back and win the next two frames, and to get a loss you’d probably be out. I was happy to turn it around.

“I’m using a new tip and a new chalk which all the boys are using. Rob Milkins came up to me at the European (Masters) and said he was using the new chalk which Neil Robertson uses. Rob likes what I like usually so since he said it to me I thought I’d give it a go and it’s been good.

Gould continued his solid return to form that saw him lose 9-8 to Mark Selby in the European Masters final at the same Marshall Arena venue as he enjoyed two wins out of three to end the evening as Group 26 winner.

The former German Masters winner was a 3-1 victor against Igor Figueiredo. He lost 3-1 to Simon Lichtenberg, but a 3-1 success against Kurt Maflin was enough to see him through to the second stage.

