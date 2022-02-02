John Higgins has qualified for the Winners Group at the Championship League snooker after beating Ding Junhui 3-2 in the Group 7 final.

Higgins enjoyed an incredible second day in Leicester, winning all of his games to set up the crucial clash with the Chinese player.

Throughout the group stage, Higgins was only beaten once, and that was to Ali Carter – who went on to top the group but came up short when facing Ding Junhui in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Ronnie O’Sullivan suffered yet more misery, winning just once on the second day to finish fifth in the group stage.

He was always going to be up against it after losing three out of four of his fixtures on the opening day.

As for Higgins though, he lives to fight another day at Morningside Arena, where he will go head-to-head with each of the winners from the seven group stages.

Graeme Dott and Zhao Xintong will arrive at the next part of the competition full of confidence after qualifying for the Winners Group without losing a single game.

Scott Donaldson and Stuart Bingham are also into the next round, while Yan Bingtao and Liang Wenbo complete the line-up.

