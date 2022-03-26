John Higgins will face Zhao Xintong in the first round of the Tour Championship after his place in the field was confirmed following Robert Milkins’ win at the Gibraltar Open.
Higgins had only fingernails on the eighth and final spot, and a win for Kyren Wilson in the final in Gibraltar would have seen him overtaken by the Warrior.
Ad
But Milkins’ shock win was enough for the Scot to book his ticket to Venue Cymru in Llandudno.
Gibraltar Open
Wilson beats Walden to reach final and confirms Higgins as European Series winner
The 46-year-old - who is revelling in having been confirmed as the winner of the £150,000 European Series bonus earlier on Saturday - will need to get his skates on as he will be first to play on Monday.
The event features the top eight on the one-year list, and Zhao occupies top spot thanks to his stellar season which brought wins at the UK Championship and German Masters.
One-year ranking list top 8
- 1 - Zhao Xintong
- 2 - Neil Robertson
- 3 - Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 4 - Judd Trump
- 5 - Luca Brecel
- 6 - Mark Williams
- 7 - Mark Allen
- 8 - John Higgins
Tour Championship draw
Monday, March 28 (1pm and 7:30pm)
- Zhao Xintong v John Higgins
Tuesday, March 29 (1pm and 7:30pm)
- Neil Robertson v Mark Allen
Wednesday, March 30 (1pm and 7:30pm)
- Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Williams
Thursday, March 31 (1pm and 7:30pm)
- Judd Trump v Luca Brecel
All matches are best of 19 frames - with the winner to be crowned on April 3.
---
Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.
Gibraltar Open
Laboured Trump keeps Gibraltar Open hat-trick hopes alive with win over Lam
Turkish Masters
Higgins blitzes Holt to power into the last-16 of Turkish Masters
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad