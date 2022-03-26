John Higgins will face Zhao Xintong in the first round of the Tour Championship after his place in the field was confirmed following Robert Milkins’ win at the Gibraltar Open.

Higgins had only fingernails on the eighth and final spot, and a win for Kyren Wilson in the final in Gibraltar would have seen him overtaken by the Warrior.

But Milkins’ shock win was enough for the Scot to book his ticket to Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

The event features the top eight on the one-year list, and Zhao occupies top spot thanks to his stellar season which brought wins at the UK Championship and German Masters.

One-year ranking list top 8

1 - Zhao Xintong

2 - Neil Robertson

3 - Ronnie O'Sullivan

4 - Judd Trump

5 - Luca Brecel

6 - Mark Williams

7 - Mark Allen

8 - John Higgins

Tour Championship draw

Monday, March 28 (1pm and 7:30pm)

Zhao Xintong v John Higgins

Tuesday, March 29 (1pm and 7:30pm)

Neil Robertson v Mark Allen

Wednesday, March 30 (1pm and 7:30pm)

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Mark Williams

Thursday, March 31 (1pm and 7:30pm)

Judd Trump v Luca Brecel

All matches are best of 19 frames - with the winner to be crowned on April 3.

---

