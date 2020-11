Snooker

Judd Trump gives a masterclass on the art of cue power - Northern Ireland Open snooker 2020

Alan McManus catches up with former world champion Judd Trump for Eurosport and gets a masterclass on how to generate serious cue power from a player who is renowned for his ability to screw back on the table with incredible ferocity. Trump has fun with a few attempts on the table at the Northern Ireland Open.

00:03:10, 191 views, 2 hours ago