Judd Trump has been crowned snooker’s Player of the Year for the third campaign in a row.

Trump has been the standout player in the game in recent seasons, and is comfortably ahead of Mark Selby at the top of the world rankings.

The Bristol cueman missed out on the ultimate prize in the sport, as he slipped to defeat to Shaun Murphy in the quarter-finals of the World Championship, but he had a memorable season by winning five titles.

His victories in the English Open, Northern Ireland Open, World Grand Prix, German Masters and Gibraltar Open were enough to see him named Player of the Year.

Trump is one of the most popular players in the game, and that was reinforced as he was also named Fans’ Player of the Year.

Selby beat Murphy in the World Championship final to scoop the Crucible crown for a fourth time, and that effort on top of his wins in the European Masters and Scottish Open saw him named Snooker Journalists’ Player of the Year.

Performance of the Year went to Selby for his Crucible success, while Neil Robertson took Magic Moment of the Year for his thrilling 10-9 win over Trump at the UK Championship.

Pang Junxu took the Rookie of the Year gong on the back of three appearances in the last 16 of ranking events.

There were two additions to the Snooker Hall of Fame in 2021: Trump and Brandon Parker.

Parker was a hugely influential figure in the sport, particularly for growth in mainland Europe, and he died last year.

