Reigning world champion and World No 1 Trump raced into a two-frame lead with breaks of 76 and 102, with his opponent managing just four reds in the meantime.

38-year-old Maguire, who was forced to withdraw from the World Open in Shanghai two weeks ago with a fractured ankle, almost pulled a frame back but Trump edged a tight third 69-57.

And three frames down the Scot lost his grip on the match as Trump showed more of the devastating form characteristic of his incredible year, seeing out the match with a break of 68.

Trump will now face either rival Kyren Wilson or Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the Group Finals of the tournament.