Trump raced to a 5-2 lead over the four-time world champion, but the ever dogged Scot pulled back to make it 5-5.

The Juddernaut took control of the decider with a break of 55 but Higgins had a chance to take control of the frame when he missed a regulation pink into the middle pocket. Trump then notched two reds leading to Higgins conceding the match.

In the earlier semi-final, Wilson led 3-0 and 4-1 ahead before the Thai produced a match-high break of 74 to reduced the arrears before the interval.

Un-Nooh won four of the last five frames, with a crucial 61 break in the deciding eleventh.

Win or lose Un-Nooh in the final will earn record prize money for a Thai player - usurping James Wattana - in the final.