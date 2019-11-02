Eurosport
Trump to face Un-Nooh in World Open final
Judd Trump survived a fightback from John Higgins to reach the final of the World Open, where he will play Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, who edged Kyren Wilson 6-5.
Trump raced to a 5-2 lead over the four-time world champion, but the ever dogged Scot pulled back to make it 5-5.
The Juddernaut took control of the decider with a break of 55 but Higgins had a chance to take control of the frame when he missed a regulation pink into the middle pocket. Trump then notched two reds leading to Higgins conceding the match.
In the earlier semi-final, Wilson led 3-0 and 4-1 ahead before the Thai produced a match-high break of 74 to reduced the arrears before the interval.
Un-Nooh won four of the last five frames, with a crucial 61 break in the deciding eleventh.
Win or lose Un-Nooh in the final will earn record prize money for a Thai player - usurping James Wattana - in the final.