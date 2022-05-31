Kurt Maflin moved to within three wins of regaining his World Snooker Tour card with a 4-1 win against Irish teenager Leone Crowley at Ponds Forge in Sheffield on Tuesday.

The three-time ranking event semi-finalist opened with a break of 73 on his way to securing a meeting in round four of event three with Chinese teenager Liu Hongyu, who completed a 4-1 success against Kayden Brierley.

Ad

Norway's Maflin first turned professional in 2001 and reached 21 after his run to the World Championship last eight two years ago, but has suffered a gradual decline in form in dropping to 66 last season.

Snooker 'Much bigger than beating Ronnie' – Hill celebrates greatest triumph at Q School 28/05/2022 AT 10:47

Sunny Akani kept alive his hopes by contributing runs of 78, 69, 59 and 56 in a 4-0 whitewash of Callum Beresford.

There are four more tour cards on the table when Q School concludes on Thursday with the winner of four quarter-final matches securing playing rights for the next two years.

Fergal O'Brien, Rod Lawler, Andy Lee and Bai Langning claimed the first four tour cards from event one with Aaron Hill, Sanderson Lam, Zak Surety and Adam Duffy successful in event two.

Former Shoot Out winner Michael Holt meets Rory McLeod later on Tuesday bidding to retain his elite status after 26 successive years on tour.

Is this the shot of the tournament? Maflin lands stunner against Trump

An Asia-Oceania Q School will also take place in Bangkok for the first time starting on Wednesday with another four tour cards on the line.

Two events are to be hosted in Thailand's capital city with the finalists from both earning a two-year card to the elite circuit.

'Magnificent seven' - O'Sullivan lifts Crucible trophy

- - -

Stream top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

Snooker Hill secures new tour card two years after famous win over O'Sullivan 27/05/2022 AT 12:27