Kyren Wilson was in scintillating form as he eased his way into phase two of the WST Pro Series.

The event sees 128 players split across 16 groups of eight, with the top two in each pool progressing and the best-of-three match format meaning any slip-ups even from the best players could be punished.

World number five Wilson started Group B on Tuesday as the overwhelming favourite, and he lived up to his star billing.

He knocked in five centuries over the course of his seven games, while in his match with Kacper Filipiak he laid a quite brilliant snooker that set him up to take the opening frame of a 2-0 win.

Wilson lost his final two matches but he had already qualified on the back of five straight wins and was joined in advancing to the next stage by Sunny Akani.

“It is a cutthroat format, so any mistake and you could have lost the match before it has started, so I am pleased with my performance," Wilson told World Snooker Tour.

"Five centuries in these best-of-three matches, so I am pleased with that. I have scored heavily this season and am tightening up my game.

“It is a lottery this event...but we are lucky to be playing snooker.

"I just feel lucky with what's going on in the world I'm still playing the game I love."

The second phase in March will feature 32 players split into four groups of eight, and the top two in each pool will progress.

The player who finishes top of the final group of eight players will be crowned the champion of the inaugural edition of the event.

