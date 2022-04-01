Liang Wenbo has been given a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman in Sheffield.

The world No. 33 was seen on CCTV hitting and kicking a woman on July 20, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Liang pleaded guilty to the domestic-related assault by beating on February 9 at Sheffield Magistrates' Court - and as well as the community order he was fined £1,380.

Jonathan Wettreich, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: "Wenbo perpetrated a sustained and deliberate assault on the female victim, late at night, leaving her in great distress.

"We will always pursue domestic abuse cases where our legal tests are met; this type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and the CPS treats such cases with the utmost seriousness.

WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said: “We were extremely disappointed to learn of this today, and it is obviously a very serious charge to which Liang Wenbo has pleaded guilty.

“It only came to our attention today; we have seen the sentence of the court.

“We need to now consider whether he has in addition fallen foul of our disciplinary process in the area of disrepute.”

