Snooker

'Magnificent seven' - O'Sullivan lifts Crucible trophy after World Championship triumph

Ronnie O’Sullivan is world champion for a record-equalling seventh time, joining Stephen Hendry as the Crucible’s most successful players. Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:01, an hour ago