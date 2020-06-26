Mark Allen and Stephen Maguire level at 4-4 in Tour Championship final

Mark Allen and Stephen Maguire are locked at 4-4 after an engrossing first session of the Tour Championship final in Milton Keynes.

2018 Masters winner Allen – who will rise to a career-best of four in the world rankings win or lose – led 2-0 and 4-3 behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena while Maguire held the lead at 3-2, but nothing will separate the two close friends when they play to a finish on Friday night.

The first player to 10 frames will win the tournament involving the top eight in the world this season.

World number 14 Maguire is bidding to claim his first ranking event since the 2013 Welsh Open and could land £250,000 if he lands the title – a £150,000 first prize and a £100,000 bonus for topping the money list over the three events sponsored by Coral, the World Grand Prix, the Players Championship and the Tour Championship.

If he loses he only trousers £60,000 – leaving world champion and world number one Judd Trump £100,000 richer due to the bonus money.

Allen thumped three-times world champion Mark Selby 9-2 in the last four on Thursday and made another vibrant start with 50 and 76 seeing him lead 2-0 before Maguire responded with knocks of 89 and 69 to restore parity at 2-2.

Mark Allen and Stephen Maguire. Image credit: Eurosport

Allen rolled in a majestic knock of 125 after a stunning three-ball plant got the break started to level at 3-3, but he could not motor away from Scotland's 2004 UK champion Maguire as a few unforced errors from both men left the final finely poised.

They play to a finish from 7pm (BST) on Friday evening.

Tour Championship draw

Quarter-finals (best of 17 frames)

(All sessions start at 1:30pm and 7pm BST)

Neil Robertson 5-9 Stephen Maguire (Saturday)

Judd Trump 9-4 John Higgins (Sunday)

Mark Selby 9-6 Yan Bingtao (Monday)

Shaun Murphy 8-9 Mark Allen (Tuesday)

Semi-finals (best of 17 frames)

Stephen Maguire 9-6 Judd Trump (Wednesday)

Mark Selby 2-9 Mark Allen (Thursday)

Final (best of 19 frames)

Stephen Maguire 4-4 Mark Allen (Friday)

