Mark Allen is going to savour every moment of retaining the Northern Ireland Open title.

The Antrim man couldn’t hide his delight in the Eurosport studio after he successfully defended the Alex Higgins Trophy in style, reeling off eight frames in a row to beat Zhou Yuelong in front of his raucous home crowd at the Waterfront, Belfast.

Obviously in a much better place now, and with the help of a mind coach , Allen is arguably in the form of his life. And this time around, he intends to enjoy the celebrations.

“It's strange because last year when I won, I didn’t really know what was around the corner with other things that were going on,” he told Eurosport.

“I didn't feel like I got to enjoy it as much as I should have. Obviously, two days later, I had to pull out of the Champion of Champions and I won't have to do that this year.

“Things are going much better off the table. I'm just happier in myself and when I’m happy in myself it feeds into my snooker.”

Looking at his trophy, Allen joked: “I wonder how many Jagerbombs you can fit in this? We’ll give it a go. You have to enjoy these moments; they don’t come that often.”

Poignantly, Allen was joined by his young family and fiancé in the post-match celebrations. He appeared emotional when recalling the moments after his victory.

“That's what we play for, making memories,” he said.

“That's the special moments. Win or lose tonight, it would have been special, just having my family there.

“To have my mum and dad in the background as well, yeah, it's very special for me. My dad, in particular, lives and breathes for my snooker. He's just always been there since I've started playing when I was 12. He used to run me to every tournament.

“He’s sacrificed everything. They sold their house to fund my career at the start. I wouldn't be here if it wasn’t for my mum and dad.”

Capturing the NI Open title sends another message to his contenders that he means business this term. Allen has already made it to the final of the British Open this year, only to lose to Ryan Day in the final

While he acknowledges that he has much work to do, Allen is aiming high.

“I feel like if I can get more consistent… I’m a long way off being as consistent as he [Neil Robertson] has been,” he said.

“You need to do it for a number of years, year on year, and that’s what I want to do.

"I don't want to be one of these flash in the pans that win one tournament a year; I want to win multiple."

One player Allen feels is bound for a successful career is Zhou. The Northern Irishman comforted his beaten opponent at the conclusion of the match, and asked what he had told him, Allen explained: "I said: ‘Don't worry about today. You’re going to win a lot of these. You're too good not to".

Zhou is still awaiting his first ranking title win, but Allen believes it could have been an entirely different outcome had the Chinese player held his nerve better when leading 4-3. Ultimately, Allen would level at 4-4 before the interval.

"I wasn't online," said Allen while explaining his poor form at the start of the match.

"A number of shots I felt like I cued okay but they just weren't going where I wanted. I was hitting my safety very thick on both sides. And yeah, I just wasn't finding the line at all.

"I didn’t play much better at 4-4 but I find a few edges and safety improved and I made it harder for him.

"He missed one red at 4-3 as well when he probably should have pushed on a 5-3, but I think he was feeling it at that stage. Obviously, he's never won before and that was in my mind, to keep him working hard.

"And then tonight was the same, just start well, put him under it and I obviously I won eight frames in a rows so, yeah, obviously I was doing things right."

