Mark Selby drew 2-2 with Lyu Haotian in the Champions League on Sunday night but was able to take a 3-1 win against Brandon Sargeant in an earlier match up.

Selby also defeated Ireland’s Fergal O’Brien by the same scoreline. While, Sergeant and O’Brien played out a 2-2 draw, and Haotian beat O’Brien himself 3-0, and drew 2-2 with Sargeant.

Sean Maddocks meanwhile defeated Mike Holt 3-0 and drew 2-2 with Daniel Womersley.

Womersley defeated Holt 3-1, though suffered a 3-0 reverse against Jamie O’Neill in the day’s first game. O’Neill lost 3-0 to Holt.

In the day’s final match in Group 15, O’Neill beat Maddocks 3-1.

Results

Group 15

Daniel Womersley beat Michael Holt 3-1

Sean Maddocks drew 2-2 with David Womersley

Michael Holt beat Jamie O’Neill 3-0

Sean Maddocks beat Michael Holt 3-0

Jamie O’Neill beat David Womersley 3-0

Jamie O'Neil beat Sean Maddocks 3-1

Group 16

Mark Selby drew 2-2 with Lu Haotian

Brandon Sargeant drew 2-2 with Fergal O’Brien

Mark Selby beat Brandon Sargeant 3-1

Lu Haotian beat Fergal O’Brien 3-1

Lu Haotian drew 2-2 with Brandon Sargeant

Mark Selby beat Fergal O’Brien 3-1

