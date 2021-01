Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - Gary Wilson: I felt awful during defeat to Kyren Wilson

Gary Wilson got into the Masters at the 11th hour after Jack Lisowski returned a positive coronavirus test, meaning he had to isolate and miss the star-studded invitation tournament at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. His stay in the event was a brief one as Kyren Wilson produced an impressive effort to win 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

