Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 – 'Giving it big' - Kyren Wilson on shot of the tournament contender

Kyren Wilson shrugged off the challenge of Gary Wilson to win 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals of the Masters. Early in the contest, he knocked in a brilliant long red that is being tipped to win shot of the championship. The world number five admitted it was an effort that would have had him jumping for joy in his local club.

00:04:16, 6 views, 41 minutes ago