Good morning everyone! We hope you are rested and ready for Eurosport's covergae of the second quarter-final day at the Masters! Yesterday was a fantastic day as David Gilbert and Stuart Bingham made their way to the semi-finals. Today however, things are going to get even better. We start off with a real doozy as 20-year-old Yan Bingtao, who dumped out world number two Neil Robertson, faces Stephen Maguire, who knocked out three-times champion of the world Mark Selby. Maguire is an experienced head and it is going to be fascinating to watch how he copes with Yan, who showed wiseness beyond his years against Robertson. Then tonight we get a showdown between two of the all-time greats, members of the Class of 92. Yes it's John Higgins against Ronnie O'Sullivan, it doesn't get much better than that.

Full Masters schedule

First round

Sunday January 10

  • Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson (1pm)
  • Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert (7pm)

Monday January 11

  • Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm)
  • Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams (7pm)

Tuesday January 12

  • Neil Robertson 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
  • Mark Selby 3-6 Stephen Maguire (7pm)

Wednesday January 13

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm)
  • John Higgins 6-5 Mark Allen (7pm)

Quarter-finals

Thursday January 14

  • David Gilbert 6-5 Kyren Wilson (1pm)
  • Stuart Bingham 6-3 Shaun Murphy (7pm)

Friday January 15

  • John Higgins v Ronnie O'Sullivan (1pm)
  • Stephen Maguire v Yan Bingtao (7pm)

Semi-finals

Saturday January 16

  • Stuart Bingham v Maguire / Yan (1pm)
  • David Gilbert v Higgins / O'Sullivan (7pm)

Final

Sunday January 17

  • TBC v TBC (1pm, 7pm)

HOW TO WATCH THE MASTERS 2021 TV AND LIVESTREAM

You can watch every moment of the Masters live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

The Masters will also be broadcast on Eurosport 1 across the week.

