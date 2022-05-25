Michael Holt hit four breaks over 50 in recovering from 2-0 behind to complete a 4-3 victory against Manasawin Phetmalaikul at Q School in Sheffield.
The former Shoot Out winner suffered a shock 4-3 defeat in the second round of event one to 17-year-old amateur Nattanapong Chaikul last week, but runs of 53, 72, 64 and 91 ensured he advanced to the third round of event two at Ponds Forge.
Holt – who joined the professional circuit in 1996 – will meet Sean Harvey on Wednesday chasing four more wins to regain his tour card at the first attempt.
The Nottingham player finished the season in 65th spot after a 6-3 loss to Tom Ford in the third round of World Championship qualifying last month at the English Institute of Sport.
2020 world quarter-finalist Kurt Maflin pieced together a classy break of 137 in the third frame in a 4-0 whitewash of Ronnie Blake.
The free-flowing Norwegian will face Callum Beresford in the third round of event two.
12 tour cards are available in Sheffield with players having to win at least five matches at Ponds Forge.
Three events are staged between 16th May until 2nd June with four semi-finalists from each tournament earning a tour card.
An Asia-Oceania Q School will also take place in Bangkok for the first time starting on 1st June with another four tour cards on the line.
Two events are to be hosted in Thailand's capital city with the finalists from both earning a two-year card to the elite circuit.
19-year-old Julien Leclercq of Belgium clinched a two-year tour card last week with victory at the Q Tour play-offs.
World Championship
