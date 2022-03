Snooker

‘My dad has studied the game’ – Neil Robertson says father has ‘genius’ ideas

Neil Robertson has won the English Open, the Players Championship and the Masters, and is bidding for a fourth title of the season at the Welsh Open in Newport this week. He is the form player of the season, and he has talked about how he honed his skills as a youngster in Australia and credits his dad.

