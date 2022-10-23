Advertisement
Snooker

‘Never looked like missing’ - Zhou Yuelong compiles ‘absolutely magnificent’ total clearance against Mark Allen

Zhou Yuelong produced a magnificent 135 total clearance in the final of the Northern Ireland Open to open up a 2-1 lead over Mark Allen. The Home Nations series is back with the Northern Ireland Open and it is live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

00:02:01, an hour ago

