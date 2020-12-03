A new snooker event, the WST Pro Series, has been added to the snooker calendar for the 2020/21 season, with the inaugural event taking place between January and March 2021.

The tournament will consist of 128 players split into 16 groups of eight, competing in a round robin format. From there, the 16 group winners will go into two further groups of eight, with those group winners to contest the final. All matches will be best of three frames.

Snooker UK Championship - live premium 4 HOURS AGO

The event will be staged in three sections over three months.

Groups one to seven: January 18-24

Groups eight to 16: March 9-17

Final stages: March 18-19 or March 20-21

The total prize money for the tournament will be over £300,000 and the winner will be granted a place in the 2021 Champion of Champions.

The 2021 Championship League has also been added to the WST calendar for the second half of the current season. This will be a non-ranking event.

Following travel restrictions and government quarantine regulations, there will be no events held in China for the forthcoming season.

WST chairman Barry Hearn said: “We are delighted to announce our updated calendar for the remainder of the 2020/21 season. Between January and May we will have 10 tournaments, and in a spell of 121 days we have 109 days of scheduled live snooker.

“I believe that snooker has adapted to the challenges posed by the current climate better than any other sport. In 2020 we will stage a total of 20 events, and this announcement keeps that momentum going into 2021.

“I am particularly pleased to reveal plans for the new WST Pro Series with an exciting format. In the group phase, players will have to contest seven matches in a single day so it will be a test of skill and stamina.

"This will be a ranking event so that all 128 tour players have the chance to battle for the inaugural WST Pro Series title.”

Ronnie O'Sullivan on what his nomination means for snooker

UK Championship 'I probably won't be able to do it again!' - Selby on miracle shot 4 HOURS AGO