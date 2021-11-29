Ng On-Yee won the Women’s Masters for a second time after a thrilling comeback victory over six-time champion Reanne Evans.

Evans looked poised to claim her second ranking event title of the season as she led 3-1 against the world No 2 in Coulsdon, London.

But Ng won three frames in a row to lift the trophy for the first time since 2017.

It was the second match in a row that Ng came back from the brink after she also battled back from 3-1 down to beat Rebecca Kenna in the semi-finals.

Ng made breaks of 57 and 100 – a tournament high – to force a deciding frame.

The match looked to be over with Ng needing three snookers on the colours, but she managed to secure her place in a fourth Masters final.

Evans beat 16-year-old Mina Tani and Laura Evans before overcoming Maria Catalano in the semi-finals, maintaining her eight-year run of reaching the final.

Ng won the opening frame of the final but Evans responded by taking the next three.

At that stage it looked to be heading for a swift conclusion, only for Ng to reel off breaks of 49, 30 and 48 to seal a dramatic win close to midnight.

