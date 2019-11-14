Getty Images
Trump into quarter-finals after thrashing Yan
Judd Trump eased into the quarter-finals of the Northern Ireland Open after thrashing Yan Bingtao 4-0 in Belfast
The defending champion missed a routine red in the first frame but a stubborn Yan was unable to punish Trump who went on to put together runs of 61, 56 and 70. He goes on to play either Kyren Wilson or Anthony Hamilton in the next round.
Trump is joined by Joe Perry in the quarters after the Englishman raced to a 4-1 victory over Robbie Williams, producing runsof 76, 77 and remarkably breaks of 62 and 70 in the same frame.
NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN RESULTS
Round 4
- Anthony Hamilton v Kyren Wilson
- Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins
- Judd Trump 4-0 Yan Bingtao
- Alexander Ursenbacher v Mark Allen
- Robbie Williams v Joe Perry
- Stephen Maguire v John Higgins
- Mark Selby v Ken Doherty
- Yuan Sijun v Ronnie O'Sullivan
