The Rocket put together breaks of 80, 75 and 94 to set up a last 16 clash with Sijun Yuan.

Carrington took a surprise lead with a run of 51 in the opening frame, but O'Sullivan responded in style with some hard-earned breaks against a stubborn and patient opponent. The five-time world champion edged a cagey second frame to equalise and from then on it was all one-way traffic for the tournament favourite.

Elsewhere, defending champion Judd Trump thrashed Si Jiahui 4-0 with impressive runs of 79, 87, 56 and 55. Jiajui himself produced a break of 57 in the third frame but it was still not enough against the man on form this year.

Trump plays Yan Bingtao in the next round.

Shaun Murphy won his second match in less than 24 hours in a thrilling 4-3 win over Ricky Walden. Murphy edged a tight first frame before storming to a 3-0 lead with breaks of 75 and 69. But Walden hit back with breaks of 60 and 66 to level the match at 33 before Murphy saw the match out with a break of 67.

And home favourite Mark Allen also progressed with an excellent 4-0 win over Scott Donaldson, putting together two impressive runs of 101 and 118.

Mark Selby also kept his hopes of a Home Nations sweep alive with a 4-2 win over Luca Brecel. Selby put together breaks of 78, 64 and 73 on his way to the last 16 and will face Ken Doherty this evening.

NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN RESULTS