Getty Images
O'Sullivan breezes into last 16
Ronnie O'Sullivan eased into the last 16 of the Northern Ireland Open with a convincing 4-1 win over Stuart Carrington
The Rocket put together breaks of 80, 75 and 94 to set up a last 16 clash with Sijun Yuan.
Carrington took a surprise lead with a run of 51 in the opening frame, but O'Sullivan responded in style with some hard-earned breaks against a stubborn and patient opponent. The five-time world champion edged a cagey second frame to equalise and from then on it was all one-way traffic for the tournament favourite.
Elsewhere, defending champion Judd Trump thrashed Si Jiahui 4-0 with impressive runs of 79, 87, 56 and 55. Jiajui himself produced a break of 57 in the third frame but it was still not enough against the man on form this year.
Trump plays Yan Bingtao in the next round.
Shaun Murphy won his second match in less than 24 hours in a thrilling 4-3 win over Ricky Walden. Murphy edged a tight first frame before storming to a 3-0 lead with breaks of 75 and 69. But Walden hit back with breaks of 60 and 66 to level the match at 33 before Murphy saw the match out with a break of 67.
And home favourite Mark Allen also progressed with an excellent 4-0 win over Scott Donaldson, putting together two impressive runs of 101 and 118.
Mark Selby also kept his hopes of a Home Nations sweep alive with a 4-2 win over Luca Brecel. Selby put together breaks of 78, 64 and 73 on his way to the last 16 and will face Ken Doherty this evening.
NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN RESULTS
- Ali Carter 3-4 Yan Bingtao
- Harvey Chandler 2-4 Stephen Maguire
- Ken Doherty 4-3 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Barry Hawkins 4-2 Fergal O'Brien
- Andrew Higginson 3-4 Anthony Hamilton
- Mark Joyce 3-4 Robbie Williams
- Tian Pengfei 2-4 Kyren Wilson
- Alexander Ursenbacher 4-2 Stuart Bingham
- Billy Joe Castle 1-4 John Higgins
- Scott Donaldson 0-4 Mark Allen
- Shaun Murphy 4-3 Ricky Walden
- Joe Perry 4-1 Graeme Dott
- Yuan Sijun 4-3 Ben Woollaston
- Judd Trump 4-0 Si Jiahui
- Stuart Carrington 1-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan