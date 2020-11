Snooker

Northern Ireland Open snooker 2020 - Ronnie O’Sullivan plays on despite needing six snookers

Ronnie O’Sullivan elected to battle on despite requiring six snookers in the second frame against Judd Trump in their Northern Ireland Open final. Watch live on Eurosport 1, eurosport.co.uk or the Eurosport app. Trump leads 5-3 going into the evening session.

