Share
avant-match
LIVE
Billy Joe Castle - John Higgins
Northern Ireland Open - 14 November 2019
Northern Ireland Open – Follow the Snooker match between Billy Joe Castle and John Higgins live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 14 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Billy Joe Castle vs John Higgins. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.