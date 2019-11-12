12/11/19
G. WilsonGary Wilson
16:30
S. YuanSijun Yuan
Northern Ireland Open • Round 1
Gary Wilson - Yuan Sijun
Northern Ireland Open - 12 November 2019

Northern Ireland Open – Follow the Snooker match between Gary Wilson and Sijun Yuan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 12 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Gary Wilson vs Sijun Yuan. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
