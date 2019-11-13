13/11/19
J. O'NeillJamie O'Neill
Starting from
19:00
M. AllenMark Allen
Northern Ireland Open • Round 2
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Jamie O'Neill - Mark Allen
Northern Ireland Open - 13 November 2019

Northern Ireland Open – Follow the Snooker match between Jamie O'Neill and Mark Allen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 13 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Jamie O'Neill vs Mark Allen. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment