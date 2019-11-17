LIVE

Judd Trump - Ronnie O'Sullivan

Northern Ireland Open - 17 November 2019

Northern Ireland Open – Follow the Snooker match between Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 17 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.