Share
avant-match
LIVE
Judd Trump - Ronnie O'Sullivan
Northern Ireland Open - 17 November 2019
Northern Ireland Open – Follow the Snooker match between Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 17 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.