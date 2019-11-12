12/11/19
K. WilsonKyren Wilson
Starting from
20:00
A. McManusAlan McManus
Northern Ireland Open • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Kyren Wilson - Alan McManus
Northern Ireland Open - 12 November 2019

Northern Ireland Open – Follow the Snooker match between Kyren Wilson and Alan McManus live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 12 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kyren Wilson vs Alan McManus. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment