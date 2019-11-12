Share
avant-match
LIVE
Lee Walker - Martin O'Donnell
Northern Ireland Open - 12 November 2019
Northern Ireland Open – Follow the Snooker match between Lee Walker and Martin O'Donnell live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 12 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Lee Walker vs Martin O'Donnell. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.