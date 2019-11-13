13/11/19
Finished
4
M. JoyceMark Joyce
Starting from
16:30
2
J. PageJackson Page
Northern Ireland Open • Round 2
Mark Joyce - Jackson Page
Northern Ireland Open - 13 November 2019

Northern Ireland Open – Follow the Snooker match between Mark Joyce and Jackson Page live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 13 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mark Joyce vs Jackson Page. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
