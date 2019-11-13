13/11/19
M. SelbyMark Selby
Starting from
13:00
M. StevensMatthew Stevens
Northern Ireland Open • Round 2
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Mark Selby - Matthew Stevens
Northern Ireland Open - 13 November 2019

Northern Ireland Open – Follow the Snooker match between Mark Selby and Matthew Stevens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 13 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mark Selby vs Matthew Stevens. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment