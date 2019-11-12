LIVE

Neil Robertson - Mark Joyce

Northern Ireland Open - 12 November 2019

Northern Ireland Open – Follow the Snooker match between Neil Robertson and Mark Joyce live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 12 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Neil Robertson vs Mark Joyce. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.