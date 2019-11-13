13/11/19
S. MurphyShaun Murphy
Starting from
20:00
H. LuoHonghao Luo
Northern Ireland Open • Round 2
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Shaun Murphy - Luo Honghao
Northern Ireland Open - 13 November 2019

Northern Ireland Open – Follow the Snooker match between Shaun Murphy and Honghao Luo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 13 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Shaun Murphy vs Honghao Luo. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment