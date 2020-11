Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2020 - 'Give me my £1 million!' - Judd Trump after beating Ronnie O'Sullivan

For the third time in succession, Judd Trump edged Ronnie O’Sullivan 9-7 in the Northern Ireland Open final. O’Sullivan briefly threatened a comeback, winning four frames out of five at one stage, but Trump delivered in the 16th frame to wrap up victory. He is the first player to win a ranking event three years in a row since Stephen Hendry in 1996.

00:03:36, 65 views, an hour ago