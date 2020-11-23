Judd Trump became the first player to win a ranking event three years in a row, since Stephen Hendry in 1996, when he beat Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Northern Ireland Open on Sunday and snooker great Jimmy White cannot believe what he has seen from the world number one.

The defending champion held a 5-3 lead heading into the evening session and looked to be cruising to victory after quickly opening up a four-frame advantage.

Northern Ireland Open Northern Ireland Open final LIVE – Trump beats O’Sullivan again 16 HOURS AGO

But O’Sullivan rallied to make it 7-5 and then 8-7 to hint at an improbable comeback, only for Trump to trample on those hopes as a fine 89 break got him over the line.

"I was sat there 8-5 up, thinking ‘I must get a chance to win’," Trump told Eurosport afterwards.

And then it’s 8-7 and he's 30 in front, and I’m thinking ‘oh god, I might lose here without potting a ball’.

In fact, Trump closed out victory in fine fashion, and it led to snooker legend White paying tribute to the Bristolian's talent with the pair together in the Eurosport studio after the match.

"He is a phenomenal player," White said, looking over to the 31-year-old champion.

"The more he wins the more he wants to win and the more he wants to practise. Sometimes when you're playing Judd Trump and he's potting balls, there is nowhere you can put him at safety.

Judd Trump's potting is absolutely phenomenal. Next to none. Unlike anything we have seen before.

Trump's phenomenal potting 'unlike anything we've seen before' - White

"There were times when we all thought Ronnie had put the balls safe, but two shots later he's banging balls in with everything open."

Trump returns to action on Thursday evening as Eurosport's comprehensive snooker coverage continues with all the best action from the UK Championship.

'Give me my £1 million!' - Trump on Home Nations bonus being axed

Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 UK Championship

Northern Ireland Open Trump leads O'Sullivan in Northern Ireland Open final after first session 18 HOURS AGO