Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2020 - Judd Trump's potting 'unlike anything we've seen before' - Jimmy White

Jimmy White pays tribute to Judd Trump after his sensational triumph at the Northern Ireland Open. For the third time in succession, Trump edged Ronnie O’Sullivan 9-7 in the final. O’Sullivan briefly threatened a comeback, winning four frames out of five at one stage, but Trump delivered in the 16th frame to wrap up victory.

