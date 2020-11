Snooker

Northern Ireland Open 2020 - Ronnie O’Sullivan on playing dead frames

Ronnie O’Sullivan may have lost the Northern Ireland Open final to Judd Trump, but he has a new string to his bow – dragging out dead frames to get his eye in. The Rocket’s behaviour may have irked viewers and his opponent, but it is a tactic he intends to use “for the rest of my career” after stumbling upon it in Milton Keynes.

00:03:16, 48 views, 2 hours ago