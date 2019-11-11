Lilley's previous best ranking showing was at the 2016 Indian Open, where he fell to Shaun Murphy at the quarter-final stage having beaten Mark Williams and Robert Milkins.

However, the win against Ding represents 44-year-old Lilley’s first success since turning professional in September.

Lilley, who will face Jamie Rhys Clarke or Ben Woollaston in round two, took a three-frame advantage and in doing so put himself within one frame of victory behind runs of 96, 82 and 84.

However, Ding a 13-time ranking title winner, rallied cutting the arrears by taking frames four and five but Lilley produced a fourth 50-plus break – this time 71 – to condemn Ding to defeat.

Earlier, Mark Selby, winner of the English Open in Crawley, beat Xu Si 4-2 to make round two.

The three-time world champion produced runs of 78, 64 and 73 on his way to victory over the world number 97 Xu.

Elsewhere, Yan Bingtao and Ali Carter are also into the second round after victories against Andy Hicks and Robert Milkins, respectively.

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh battled fatigue to beat Mark King 4-2, while Zhang Anda holds the highest break so far with a 139 in his 4-1 win over Simon Lichtenberg.

NORTHERN IRISH OPEN ROUND ONE RESULTS