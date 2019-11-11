Eurosport
Ding stunned as Lilley secures first-ever pro win
David Lilley secured the biggest win of his career, and his first as a professional, beating former world number one Ding Junhui 4-2 on day one of the Northern Irish Open in Belfast.
Lilley's previous best ranking showing was at the 2016 Indian Open, where he fell to Shaun Murphy at the quarter-final stage having beaten Mark Williams and Robert Milkins.
However, the win against Ding represents 44-year-old Lilley’s first success since turning professional in September.
Lilley, who will face Jamie Rhys Clarke or Ben Woollaston in round two, took a three-frame advantage and in doing so put himself within one frame of victory behind runs of 96, 82 and 84.
However, Ding a 13-time ranking title winner, rallied cutting the arrears by taking frames four and five but Lilley produced a fourth 50-plus break – this time 71 – to condemn Ding to defeat.
Earlier, Mark Selby, winner of the English Open in Crawley, beat Xu Si 4-2 to make round two.
The three-time world champion produced runs of 78, 64 and 73 on his way to victory over the world number 97 Xu.
Elsewhere, Yan Bingtao and Ali Carter are also into the second round after victories against Andy Hicks and Robert Milkins, respectively.
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh battled fatigue to beat Mark King 4-2, while Zhang Anda holds the highest break so far with a 139 in his 4-1 win over Simon Lichtenberg.
NORTHERN IRISH OPEN ROUND ONE RESULTS
- David Lilley 4 – 2 Ding Junhui
- Chen Feilong 4 - 2 Kishan Hirani
- Mark Davis 4 - 2 Mike Dunn
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4 - 2 Mark King
- Mitchell Mann 4 - 1 Liam Highfield
- Mei Xiwen 4 – 1 Peter Lines
- Rod Lawler 4 - 1 Ashley Carty
- Mark Selby 4 - 2 Xu Si [96]
- Harvey Chandler 4 – 1 Ryan Day
- Andrew Higginson 4 – 0 Tom Ford
- Stephen Maguire 4 – 0 Declan Lavery
- Ken Doherty 4 - 2 Michael Georgiou
- Jak Jones 4 – 1 Thor Chuan Leong
- Yan Bingtao 4 - 2 Andy Hicks
- Li Hang 4 – 1 Elliot Slessor
- Zhang Anda 4 – 1 Simon Lichtenberg
- Allister Carter 4 - 1 Robert Milkins
- Si Jiahui 4 – 0 Hossein Vafaei
- Tian Pengfei 4 – 1 Lü Haotian
- Matthew Stevens 4 – 1 Chris Wakelin
- Marco Fu 4 – 1 Gerard Greene