The world champion put together runs of 106, 66, 73 and 105 to set up a semi-final showdown with either John Higgins or Mark Selby.

Despite the comprehension nature of the scoreline, Hamilton, the 2017 German Masters winner, had his chances, namely in frame two where a loose safety allowed Trump in to dispatch the pink to open a two-frame lead.

Hamilton, 48, briefly stemmed the tide, taking frame three but had no answer for Trump’s superior shot-making, who rattled off the next three frames on the bounce to make the semi-finals.

"It's quite tough playing Anthony, it's hard work," said Trump.

" Glad to get it over and done with quite quick, just starting to feel tired the last few days. "

"Luckily, I'm getting through quite easily. I just didn't quite feel it out there today."

NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN RESULTS

Quarter-final results