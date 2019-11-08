The sixth ranking event of the 2019-20 season runs from 11-17 November and is LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

By many measures, last season was Selby's most forgettable in almost a decade, and naturally questions have been raised over whether one of snooker's most resilient players was on the decline.

And yet in this season's infancy, Selby looks every bit the player that can grind through opponents with an unnerving lack of errors and unfaltering patience. Two semi-finals and an English Open title to his name already, Selby is now the only man with a chance of claiming all four Home Nations titles and a £1 million bonus - described by Ronnie O'Sullivan as 'impossible'.

But if it is a winnable prize then an on-song Selby is the most credible contender - a player whose unwavering mettle looks made for a challenge so unsuited to more gifted but restless opponents.

The Northern Ireland Open is next up, and begins on Monday, 11 November, in Belfast. Selby, however, is just one part of an all-star line-up and a second Home Nations title of the season will be no easy feat.

Defending champion Judd Trump, fresh from winning the World Open and International Championship this season, begins his Northern Ireland Open defence against James Cahill. Last year's runner-up Ronnie O'Sullivan is the favourite for the tournament and goes up against Oliver Lines in first round. These two are obvious contenders, while the likes of Neil Robertson and John Higgins are also massive competitors and few would be surprised should they claim the Alex Higgins Trophy. Not to mention home favourite Mark Allen.

David Gilbert is enjoying his finest run of form as a professional

But 20/1 outsider David Gilbert looks a strong shout to reach the latter stages and perhaps even push for a first ranking title. The Englishman is enjoying his best run of form as a professional, reaching two quarter-finals and a final - at the Northern Ireland open - in his last three outings at ranking tournaments. One of the form players of the season so far, Gilbert is going from strength to strength and shows few signs of slowing. He kicks things off against Anthony Hamilton.

As for Selby, his route to the final starts with a match against Xu Si. He, along with everyone else, will be hoping to take home a top prize of £70,000, but for Selby, a win would represent a massive step towards achieving the 'impossible', while reminding us all why he's still one of the game's shining stars even after a year outside the spotlight.

NORTHERN IRELAND FIRST ROUND DRAW

Monday November 11

Not before 11:00

Zhang Anda v Simon Lichtenberg

Hossein Vafaei v Si Jiahui

Allister Carter v Robert Milkins

Li Hang v Elliot Slessor

Yan Bingtao v Andy Hicks

Marco Fu v Gerard Greene

Lü Haotian v Tian Pengfei

Matthew Stevens v Chris Wakelin

Ashley Carty v Rod Lawler

Thor Chuan Leong v Jak Jones

Ken Doherty v Michael Georgiou

Not before 14:00

Tom Ford v Andrew Higginson

Mark Selby v Xu Si

Peter Lines v Mei Xiwen

Ryan Day v Harvey Chandler

Stephen Maguire v Declan Lavery (a)

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Mark King

Mitchell Mann v Liam Highfield

Mike Dunn v Mark Davis

Chen Feilong v Kishan Hirani

Ding Junhui v David Lilley

David B Gilbert v Anthony Hamilton

Jordan Brown v James Wattana

Not before 20:00

Patrick Wallace v Robbie McGuigan (a)

John Higgins v Chang Bingyu

Jackson Page v Barry Pinches

Anthony McGill v Robbie Williams

Hammad Miah v Martin Gould

Xiao Guodong v Alexander Ursenbacher

Ian Burns v Andy Lee

Barry Hawkins v Eden Sharav

Adam Stefanow v Luca Brecel

Shaun Murphy v Fraser Patrick

Tuesday 12

Not before 11:00

Liang Wenbo v Kurt Maflin

Noppon Saengkham v Billy Joe Castle

Ross Bulman v Zhang Jiankang

Graeme Dott v Duane Jones

Bai Langning v Craig Steadman

Jamie O'Neill v Akani Songsermsawad

Jimmy Robertson v Igor Figueiredo

Louis Heathcote v Lei Peifan

Lee Walker v Martin O'Donnell

Scott Donaldson v Alfie Burden

Sam Baird v Nigel Bond

Not before 14:00

Judd Trump v James Cahill

Chen Zifan v Wallace / McGuigan

Riley Parsons v Kacper Filipiak

Stuart Bingham v Lu Ning

Dominic Dale v Luo Honghao

Peter Ebdon v Jimmy White

Matthew Selt v Daniel Wells

Neil Robertson v Mark Joyce

Mark Allen v Sam Craigie

Jamie Clarke v Ben Woollaston

Jack Lisowski v Sohail Vahedi

Gary Wilson v Yuan Sijun

Tue 12 Nov 8pm