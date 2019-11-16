Northern Ireland Open LIVE - O'Sullivan outclasses Perry to set up Trump showdown

Day Six LIVE

20:45 - O'Sullivan sets up a Trump showdown

It takes multiple trips to the table but O'Sullivan gets it done, beating Perry 6-1.

20:30 - The gentleman Joe Perry gets on the board

Perry prevents the ignominy of a whitewash as he takes frame six to surely just extend the inevitable.

20:15 - A whitewash on the cards?

This is vintage O'Sullivan, who now adds a 90 to open a 5-0 lead.

19:50 - The Rocket is flying at 4-0 ahead of the mini-interval

O'Sullivan is looking to get business done early and quickly, he adds another two half-centuries - 54 and 72 - to his 58 in frame one to move to within two frames of the final.

19:20 - O'Sullivan takes two-frame lead against Joe Perry

O'Sullivan takes the first frame courtesy of a 58 and backs that up in a tactical second top open a two-frame advantage.

18:45 - We are back

The talk of the snooker world remains Judd Trump's incredible shot...but there is a semi-final in the offing between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Joe Perry.

17:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan takes on Joe Perry at 19:00

Will we see a better shot than this in the second semi-final:

Video - What's better: Trump's shot or Higgins' reaction?

Find out on Eurosport 1, with coverage stating at 18:45.

16:25 - Trump WINS!

And another! Trump finds form finally, clearing the table for 136 and the match. It was not a thriller in truth but at least Trump reminded us of all his quality eventually.

He will face either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Joe Perry in the final - we'll be here to take you through the action from 7pm tonight. See you there!

16:10 - Higgins 3-5 Trump

At last a decent break! Still no century, but Judd Trump has broken 50 for the first time and is one frame away the chance to defend his title on Sunday.

15:40 - Higgins 3-4 Trump

Higgins loses a safety battle with two reds remaining and Trump promptly takes advantage to move within two of the final.

15:10 - Higgins 3-3 Trump

No-one can take hold of this match. Both men trade breaks and then Higgins tries to double the last remaining red, leaving Trump the chance to clean up. If either of these men hit some sort of form, you'd think a place in the final is theirs.

14:45 - Higgins 3-2 Trump

We are still waiting for this match to catch alight to be honest as Higgins scraps his way to a lead for the first time since the opening frame - but he has followed it by immediately giving Trump the chance to get among the balls in the sixth.

14:15 - Higgins 2-2 Trump

At last, some snooker breaks out! Higgins makes 78 to make sure they go into the interval level after four frames. Trump by the way is yet to pass 42...

14:00 - Higgins 1-2 Trump

After a strong start, it's all going wrong for John Higgins, who sees Trump scrap his way to the third frame of the day. It's a new cloth on the table today and the suggestion is both players could be struggling to adapt. My suggestion would be that Trump has just started to pick it up, ominously...

13:45 - Higgins 1-1 Trump

I'm not quite sure how John Higgins hasn't won that frame. He had three separate chances to clean up but each time made a mistake. Trump similarly spurned the first two but finally gets over the line - having played his worst snooker of the tournament so far, according to Eurosport commentator Joe Johnson.

13:15 - Higgins 1-0 Trump

The Wizard of Wishaw is among the balls straight away after a poor break from Trump and while it takes him two goes, Higgins has the frame and draws first blood in this best-of-11 encounter.

13:00 - Here we go...

Right, the players are being introduced so we are seconds away from getting underway on "Semi-final Saturday" and what a set of matches we have in store. First up, it's Trump v Higgins.

Day Five action

22:28 - That's all, folks!

Thanks for joining us today, we'll be back for the semi-finals from 12:45 tomorrow!

Judd Trump v John Higgins

Joe Perry v Ronnie O'Sullivan

22:23 - Perry wins it

A remarkable comeback is complete! Perry wins four frames in a row to overturn a 3-1 deficit and win 5-3. He will take on O'Sullivan in the semi-final.

21:59 - Perry ahead

A remarkable comeback and now Perry leads. Can Ursenbacher force a decider?

21:44 - Perry pulls level

It's 3-3! Another thriller on our hands.

21:16 - Ursenbacher leads Perry

O'Sullivan goes on to play the winner of this one, and currently Alexander Ursenbacher is leading Joe Perry 3-1.

21:04 - O'Sullivan into the semis

Murphy misses an easy pink and O'Sullivan steals the frame.

21:00 - Murphy pulls one back

He's back in it! 4-1.

20:20 - Ronnie not messing about

4-0 in no time. Murphy has barely got going.

20:00 - Three up in no time

O'Sullivan is storming into the semi-finals at this rate. He leads Murphy 3-0. Perry has pulled one back against Ursenbacher in this evening's other semi.

19:50 - O'Sullivan doubles lead

A very tight frame but the Rocket takes it and doubles his lead.

19:20 - The Rocket leads

Murphy was in charge of this set but O'Sullivan needed just one visit to the table to overturn a 42-point deficit and he's 1-0 up after a break of 77.

19:04 - O'Sullivan vs Murphy

A huge match this. And we're shortly underway. Perry vs Ursenbacher also kicking off in Belfast.

18:22 - Higgins wins it

A rogue red costs Selby and Higgins cleans up to make the semi-final. Selby's hopes of a Home Nations sweep are over.

18:00 - Selby levels

An absolute thriller on our hands here. Selby levels at 4-4 and takes us into a decider.

17:40 - Selby one behind

The Jester is grinding his way back into this one and now he's just 4-3 down. Can Selby force a decider or will Higgins finish him off?

17:24 - Selby pulls one back

Hold on. A hope? A chance? Selby brings it back to 4-2 and he's ahead in the seventh frame.

17:04 - Higgins on the verge

He's 4-1 up after another fine frame. Selby has given an uncharacteristically error-strewn performance.

16:28 - Higgins goes two up

It's 3-1 to Higgins and the Scot needs just two more frames to deny Selby a chance of the Home Nations sweep

16:15 - Higgins 2-1 up

Higgins is still in front but the two titans are locked in a battle of snookers in a tight fourth frame.

15:00 - Higgins strikes first

Higgins punishes a fairly presentable missed black from Selby and the Scot capitalises to open up a one-frame lead.

14:45 - Next up: Higgins v Selby

14:30 - Done and dusted - Trump through...

Trump dispatches a tidy red to set up a break of 105 and move into the semi-final to face either John Higgins or Mark Selby. Trump was in irrepressible form as predicted by Jimmy White.

14:00 - A quick-fire double from Trump puts the Bristolian one frame away

A 66 and a 73 from the 30-year-old see Trimp move to within one frame of a semi-final encounter with either John Higgins or Mark Selby.

13:15 - The Sheriff hits back

Its takes multiple trips to the table but Hamilton is on the board, cutting the arrears to 2-1 with one frame to play ahead of the interval.

12:50 - World number one takes two-frame lead

Defending Northern Ireland Open champion Judd Trump backs up a 106 in frame one by squeezing through the second frame - following some loose safety play from the Sheriff of Pottingham - to put himself within three frames of a semi-final appearance.

12:00 - Trump on the baize

First up on quarter-final day is defending champion, world number one and world champion Judd Trump, who faces off against Anthony Hamilton.

Day Four Action

22:10 - O'Sullivan into quarter-finals

The Rocket seals a 4-1 win over Sijun Juan in just over an hour.

21:44 - Rocket restores two-frame lead

O'Sullivan's 3-1 up against Yuan, can he secure a place in the quarter-finals?

21:38 - Selby takes lead

Mark Selby goes one frame up against Ken Doherty, while Sijun Yuan has pulled one back against the Rocket.

21:18 - O'Sullivan two up in no time

2-0 to the Rocket!

21:08 - O'Sullivan takes lead, Allen crashes out

Ronnie O'Sullivan takes a rapid 1-0 lead against Yuan Sijun, but local man Mark Allen crashes out 4-3 in a thriller against Alexander Ursenbacher.

20:53 - Murphy into quarter-finals

Murphy's turned it around to beat Hawkins 4-2! He joins Perry and Trump.

20:50 - O'Sullivan in action

The Rocket's underway against Yuan. Mark Allen and Ursenbacher are tied 3-3 in a thriller!

20:40 - Trump joins Perry in quarters

The defending champion sees off Yan Bingtao 4-1.

20:22 - Trump racing into quarters

Trump has a 3-0 lead in no time at all, Murphy's turn things right around to lead Hawkins 3-1, and Joe Perry is the first man in the quarter-finals with a 4-1 win over Robbie Williams.

20:02 - Murphy takes lead

Murphy has turned things around against Hawkins and now leads 2-1. Local favourite Allen is 2-1 down against Ursenbacher. Perry is on the brink of the quarter-finals as he leads Williams 3-1.

19:50 - Trump two frames to the good

Trump goes 2-0 up, while Murphy has levelled things at 1-1 against Hawkins.

19:26 - Trump and Hawkins lead

We're underway in five of our eight last 16 matches and Judd Trump is one up against Yan Bingtao. Barry Hawkins also leads Shaun Murphy 1-0.

19:00 - We're back!

Welcome to live coverage from the evening session in Belfast. Judd Trump is our first feature match against Yan Bingtao on Eurosport 1, while Shaun Murphy duels with Barry Hawkins in another tasty last 16 match.

You know the drill by now: head over to the Eurosport Player to follow the action!

17:05 - Selby keeps home nations hopes alive

Into the last 16 with a 4-2 win...the evening session kicks off at 19:00

16:45 - Selby takes the lead

3-2 to the Jester

16:28 - Selby and Brecel level

2-2 in Belfast, can Selby march on to keep his Home Nations chances alive?

16:01 - O'Sullivan into last 16

The Rocket puts away Stuart Carrington 4-1 and heads into the next round where he will play Sijun Yuan or Ben Woollaston.

15:33 - How O'Sullivan took the lead

15:30 - O'Sullivan fights back

The Rocket is 2-1 up now after going a frame down.

14:50 - Carrington takes the first frame

Carrington goes a frame up against O'Sullivan. Remember it’s four required to reach the last 16 at Waterfront Hall.

14:40 - O'Sullivan is up against Carrington

14:03 - How about this for a clearance...

13:55 - Trump eases through

Clinical snooker from the world champion – he didn’t drop a frame! Trump is through to the last-16 by whitewash.

79, 87, 56 and 59 in under 45 minutes.

13:30 - Trump ahead

Easy work for Trump so far. He's 2-0 up and looking in fine form.

13:02 - Moving day

13:00 - Here we go...

Welcome to Eurosport's live rolling coverage of Day 4 of the Northern Ireland Open! We should be in for a cracker as Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Ronnie O'Sullivan are all in action today.

First up on Eurosport and Eurosport player it's Trump vs Jiahui Si.

Day Three action

22:15 - Murphy joins Higgins at third-round stage

Murphy plays copycat with a 4-1 win of his own granting him passage into the last 32.

22:03 - Higgins eases into last 32

John Higgins makes short work of Kacper Filipiak, a 4-1 win earning him a place in the next round.

22:00 - Murphy and Higgins on brink

Both Shaun Murphy and John Higgins hold 3-1 leads and are on the verge of the last 32 in Northern Ireland

21:38 - Murphy retakes lead

The cagiest of frames but Murphy eventually breaks the deadlock and takes a 2-1 lead thanks to a century.

21:20 - Luo levels

We're all square in Belfast as Luo finally takes a frame of Murphy after 12 attempts.

Video - Luo finally claims frame against Murphy with a century

21:00 - Murphy races into lead

Shaun Murphy's 1-0 up against Luo Honghao but the second frame is a much cagier affair so far.

20:40 - O'Sullivan takes the match

A wonderful effort by Lei but O'Sullivan takes the match with a break of 54.

20:20 - O'Sullivan back in the lead

The Brit is back in front with a run of 95 but don't rule out Lei just yet.

20:06 - Lei levels with first pro century

Scenes as Lei takes the match to 2-2 with his first ever professional century. Huge moment for the 16-year-old.

Video - Watch in full: 16-year-old Lei Peifan makes his first century as a pro…against Ronnie O'Sullivan

20:00 - O'Sullivan takes lead

Silky stuff from the World No 3 to go 2-1 up with a break of 101.

Video - O'Sullivan makes century in Lei Peifan win

19:32 - O'Sullivan levels match

We're all square at one frame a piece as O'Sullivan takes the frame with a break of 92 after Lei misses a yellow

19:17 - Lei takes first frame

The 16-year-old takes the first frame against O'Sullivan with a break of 87...upset on the cards?

19:05 - O'Sullivan takes on 16-year-old Lei

19:00 - Evening session underway

O'Sullivan v Lei, Higgins v Filipiak, Murphy v Honhao among match-ups.

16:55 - Trump eases through

There was no comeback from Zhang in the end. Trump stole the fourth frame from under his nose before easing his way to 4-1 win. Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins are in action when this evening's session kicks off at 7pm.

16:20 - Zhang pulls frame back

Zhang makes it 2-1 and is back on the table in the fourth frame with a great chance to equalise after Trump misses an easy red

16:10 - Trump two frames up

Judd Trump in fine form as he races into a two-frame lead against Zhang Anda

Video - Shots recreated: Jimmy White and Mark Selby attempt 'horrible' escape

15:07 - Selby through to last 32

Matthew Stevens started well but ultimately Selby proved too strong, winning 4-1 with breaks of 87, 41 and 53. Judd Trump vs Zhang Anda coming up shortly...

15:00 - Swerve from Stevens

Video - Matthew Stevens produces magnificent swerve shot

14:51 - Selby working his magic

Video - Mark Selby dispatches sumptuous long red

14:30 - Brecel awaits Selby-Stevens winner

Selby is 2-1 up as things stand...

13:45 - Stevens takes opening frame

Stevens is 1-0 up against Selby. Stevens - initially with a break of 58 - missed an easy red and another big chance after that. Selby then had his chance but missed the pink by quite a way. Work to do for Selby.

13:00 - Hawkins survives before overcoming Holt

In the opening game Barry Hawkins beats Michael Holt 4-3 in a thriller.

Hawkins will be relieved to get over the line with Holt not able to handle the pressure with the clearance that would have given him the victory having been one ball away from defeat.

Up next it's Matthew Stevens v Mark Selby.

12:45 - Hello there!

Welcome to LIVE rolling updates from day three of the Northern Ireland Open – the second of four Home Nations tournaments.

Day Two action

23:45 - Robertson digs deep to level but Joyce prevails

A break of 89 sends the match to a decider but Joyce seals a shock win courtesy of a second century break, this time a 114.

23:03 - Joyce capitalises on poor break off to move to within one frame of victory

A loose break off from Robertson allows Joyce in, who moves to a 3-2 advantage courtesy of the 100th century of his career - a total clearance of 137.

22:45 - Sluggish Robertson draws level

Robertson was on for a 145 break but a jawed black allows Joyce back in requiring one snooker. However, despite getting back in Joyce can only make a 40 and the The Melbourne Machine gets it over the line.

22:30 - Robertson cuts the arrears

Robertson’s struggles continue but Joyce misses numerous opportunities to put the Australian away and after a tense tactical exchange the world number four dispatches the pink and black to seal the third frame.

21:50 - Mark Joyce takes two-frame lead against Neil Robertson

Joyce, a runner up at the Riga Masters in July, opens up a two-frame lead against Champion of Champions Neil Robertson, who has looked out of sorts thus far.

21:05 - 'Like playing blindfolded'

Here's a very relieved Ronnie O'Sullivan talking to Eurosport after his 4-2 win over Oliver Lines.

Video - Ronnie O'Sullivan: It felt like playing blindfolded

21:00 - Up next...

It's the Champion of Champions Neil Robertson, who is looking to build on that victory last week when facing Mark Joyce here in Belfast. That one is live on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player next.

Neil Robertson of Australia celebrates with family after winning the final match against Judd Trump of England during the Champion of Champions 2019 at Ricoh Arena on November 10, 2019 in Coventry, United Kingdom.Getty Images

20:53 - Ronnie goes through

It was a shaky start, but O'Sullivan is through after winning the sixth frame 69-8.

20:48 - Big miss for Lines

O'Sullivan goes 22-0 up but he misses a blue in his attempt to hit the pack of reds. That brings Lines back to the table, but a red agonisingly stays out of the middle pocket and O'Sullivan is now putting more points on the board...

20:43 - Ronnie leads 3-2

O'Sullivan has certainly improved in the last two frames, but it hasn't been easy. He can't quite close out the fifth frame at the first time of asking, but after Lines squanders a half-chance, it's O'Sullivan who moves 3-2 up.

Lines shakes his head as they head off for a break. Not surprising. He's had chances.

20:20 - Ronnie levels up at 2-2

O'Sullivan misses his opening attempt at a red and that allows Lines to build a 45-0 lead, but a miss on a risky red allows O'Sullivan back to the table, and with a generous spread of reds, he knocks in 87 to tie it up.

We're in a best-of-three showdown now...

20:18 - Lines 2-1 up against O’Sullivan

This is far from plain-sailing for the five-time world champion, and O’Sullivan is now down 2-1 after losing a tight third frame.

He looked as though he was about to edge it, but the white ball caught the middle pocket after he potted the white, leaving him just one point up with just the black to pot.

And after missing a black along the cushion, it was Lines who had a simple pot into the middle to win it 60-54.

Remember– it’s best-of-seven snooker, meaning Lines is two frames from victory.

19.55 - Lines levels up

There's 51 left on the table and Lines is 61 up, but O'Sullivan gives a wee nod in his seat to signal he won't be coming back to force some snookers. It's 1-1 now after O'Sullivan took the opener 58-44.

19:00 - Action under way

The evening's action in Belfast has begun. Neil Robertson vs Mark Joyce still to come later.

18:50 - 'Ronnie is beatable'

"It depends which Ronnie turns up, sometimes I get the impression that he doesn’t want to be there and he can’t really be bothered," Lines told Metro.co.uk.

"But when the real Ronnie turns up he’s virtually unplayable, I’m hoping that one doesn’t turn up. Having said that, I’m not too sure, because for the opponent that’s quite off-putting, it can work the other way psychologically when you know your opponent isn’t trying and he’s playing questionable shots.

"I feel it can get under your skin a little bit, I hope he turns up and he tries because it’ll be easier for me, I think. When you know he’s not trying, in front of the cameras, it could get a bit daunting.

" He’s beatable, everybody’s beatable, if I play my best and he plays slightly below his best then hopefully I can give him a decent game. "

18:45 - Ronnie O'Clock

We're live on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player as Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his quest for a first Northern Ireland Open title against Oliver Lines.

You can also catch Kyren Wilson vs Alan McManus on the Eurosport Player.

17:25 - Allen through, White out

A gutsy performance from home favourite Mark Allen, whose 4-1 victory over Sam Craigie is somewhat flattering after a close encounter.

Meanwhile, Eurosport's very own Jimmy White is out after he fell 4-2 to Peter Ebdon.

16:46 - WATCH: Bingham's 147

Video - Stuart Bingham makes 147 maximum at Northern Ireland Open

16:45 - Allen pinches frame, leads 2-1

He was trailing in the third frame, but a fluke after being snookered helped Allen steal it despite Craigie's 71. Tough blow for the world No 62.

16:25 - Ebdon-White locked at 2-2

This could have been a professional match-up in 1991, and here we are in 2019 reporting that it's 2-2 between Peter Ebdon and Jimmy White.

White has just take the fourth frame after Ebdon bounced back to lead 2-1.

Meanwhile, Allen is tying 1-1 with Craigie but looks set to lose the third frame.

16:05 - 147 steers Bingham to win

Stuart Bingham knocked in the sixth 147 of his career en route to a 4-3 victory over Lu Ning earlier today.

The maximum came in the first frame and inspired Bingham into taking a 3-0 lead, but Lu Ning responded with the next three frames to force a decider.

However, it was Bingham who prevailed 63-45 to reach the second round.

15:45 - The boys are back in town

We've got a blast from the past here: Jimmy White taking on Peter Ebdon, where it is a frame each. It would be pretty massive if White were to beat Ebdon - but even if he doesn't, he'll be here all week as a pundit on Eurosport's live coverage of the action.

Mark Allen is in action this afternoon too and he dropped the first frame of his home tournament to Sam Craigie and is fighting for the second.

15:00 - Trump sees off spirited Cahill

We have our first major result of the day and it is not a surprising one as Judd Trump is through - but not without a fight.

The world No 1 started with three centuries - breaks of 106, 122 and 111 - to take the first three frames in quick time.

Cahill fought back to make it 3-3 though - only for a relaxed Trump, fresh from a Champion of Champions final defeat to Neil Robertson, to triumph with a break of 75 in the final frame.

Day One round-up - Ding stunned as Lilley secures first-ever pro win

22:12 - Shaun Murphy 4-0 Fraser Patrick - Whitewash

A difficult evening for Patrick, but a perfect one for Murphy, who takes the next two frames with breaks of 95 and 76 to reach the second round in style.

21:50 - Shaun Murphy 2-0 Fraser Patrick - Murphy motors ahead

A solid start from Murphy as an 80 helps him take the opening frame. A 65 is then not enough for Patrick in the second as Murphy takes it 78-65.

Video - Murphy 'hates' nickname, wants to erase all matches with Allen - What If...?

21:05 - Time for Shaun Murphy v Fraser Patrick

Watch live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player as world No 7 Shaun Murphy opens his campaign against Fraser Patrick.

20:55 - John Higgins 4-2 Chang Bingyu - Higgins through

It was a valiant response from Bungyu, but Higgins' quality sees him through, as a 51 is enough to clinch his fourth frame and advance to the second round.

20:37 - John Higgins 3-2 Chang Bingyu - Comeback time?

Brilliant from Bingyu. The 17-year-old, facing the prospect of a whitewash, fights back to win two frames on the spin. The first is with a 105 break, the second thanks to a 74 and fluke on the final red after Higgins sought snookers.

20:15 - John Higgins 3-0 Chang Bingyu - Higgins closing on victory

The four-time world champion Higgins put together a 63 to open up a three-frame advantage to move to one frame from a spot in round two.

19.57 - John Higgins 2-0 Chang Bingyu - Scrap continues

A low-scoring scrappy affair as Higgins takes the second frame 52-44. He's yet to get into his stride but is already two frames up and two frames from victory.

19.30 - John Higgins 1-0 Chang Bingyu - Higgins ahead

A tight first frame goes the way of the world No 4, but the Scot knows he's in a contest in Belfast, having recovered from 55-0 down to take that opener with a 63 break.

19:25 - Jordan Brown beat James Wattana 4-2 to make round two…

…more importantly, he did this!

Video - FLUKE OF THE DAY! Jordan Brown produced this beauty on day 1

18.40 - Results so far ahead of evening session

John Higgins' match against Chang Bingyu will be live on Eurosport shortly, but who has advanced so far?

Mark Selby is the highest-ranked player through, with Yan Bingtao and Ali Carter also into the second round. Thepchaiya Un-Nooh battled fatigue to beat Mark King 4-2, while Zhang Anda holds the highest break so far with a 139 in his 4-1 win over Simon Lichtenberg.

Video - David Lilley claims first-ever win as a pro

17.10 - Ding Junhui 2-4 David Lilley - Lilley stuns Ding

The world No 120 has done it! Lilley, 44, secures his first win as a professional, and what an opponent to do it against. Ding Junhi, the former world No 1 and winner of 13 ranking titles, falls at the first hurdle in Belfast.

16:45 - Ding Junhui 2-3 David Lilley - Ding fighting back

It's getting nervy out there, and a fifth frame that lasts almost as long as the first four sees Ding reduce the gap to just one frame. Can he force a decider? Watch it LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

15:49 - Ding Junhui 0-3 David Lilley - Lilley's on fire!

Well, well, well, Ding must reel off four frames in a row to stay in the tournament! An 84 helps Lilley move towards the brink of a huge shock.

15:40 - Ding Junhui 0-2 David Lilley - Shock on the way?

The match currently on Eurosport sees Ding Junhui up against world No 123 David Lilley, and it's the man who has won just six ranking matches in his career who leads 2-0 after breaks of 96 and 82.

15:35 - Carter, Bingtao through

Plenty of matches on the opening day of the Northern Ireland Open. Among the victors so far are Ali Carter and Yan Bingtao.

14:55 - Mark Selby 4-2 Xu Si - Selby survives scare

Just over half an hour after almost falling 3-1 down to Xu Si, Mark Selby is into the second round in Belfast with a 4-2 win.

14:15 - Mark Selby 2-2 Xu Si - Selby avoids serious trouble and draws level

Xu Si has a chance to go 3-1 up and heap the pressure on Selby but misses on the black. Selby is not so profligate and takes the fourth frame to ease the pressure.

Video - 'What drama!' – Xu Si misses chance to take 3-1 lead against Mark Selby

13:40 - Mark Selby 1-1 Xu Si - Cagey start

Selby shares the opening two frames in Belfast with his 21-year-old opponent.

Elsewhere, Ali Carter has progressed with a 4-1 win over Robert Milkins and Marco Fu has seen off Gerard Greene by the same score.

13:30 - A warm welcome!

Hello and welcome to LIVE rolling updates from the Northern Ireland Open – the second of four Home Nations tournaments. English Open champion Mark Selby gets his quest underway on Monday against Xu Si.

Remember: you can follow the action LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.