Northern Ireland Open snooker 2020: Judd Trump: 'Everyone's the underdog against Ronnie O'Sullivan'

Judd Trump says that 'everyone's the underdog against Ronnie O'Sullivan' ahead of their final at the 2020 Northern Ireland Open. An impressive display from Trump set up a Northern Ireland Open final with O'Sullivan, when he beat David Grace 6-2 on Saturday evening. The final will be played on Sunday.

