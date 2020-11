Snooker

Northern Ireland Open snooker - Judd Trump produces 'great break' to score century and take control

Judd Trump produces a 'great break' to score a century and take control. An impressive display from Judd Trump set up a Northern Ireland Open final with Ronnie O'Sullivan, when he beat David Grace 6-2 on Saturday evening. The exciting final between the two superstars of the sport will be played on Sunday.

00:01:45, 33 views, 2 hours ago